Zwingman medals in 300 hurdles

OMAHA — In the final race of her high school career, Kayton Zwingman claimed a medal at the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships Saturday afternoon. The three-sport letter winner saved her best performance of the season for when it mattered most, on the biggest stage for high school track – Burke Stadium here in Omaha.

All season long the 300 meter intermediate hurdles has been the race where she dominated opponents.

On Saturday afternoon, with thousands of track fans looking on, she got a great start out of the blocks in lane seven and, one by one, cleared the hurdles while maintaining great form.

She crossed the finish line in a time of 47.52 seconds to finish seventh in the race and set a new Wolfpack record. Then, moments later, she was on the medal stand accepting her medal much to the delight of family and Wolfpack fans in attendance. Winning the race was Abigael Spargo of Dundy County/Stratton with a time of 43.23 seconds. She was one of four Wolfpack state qualifiers who competed at state.

On Friday, Zwingman competed in the long jump. She had only competed in the event a couple of times before qualifying for state at the district meet at Bassett.

Also competing Saturday at Burke Stadium was EPPJ sophomore Max Henn. Henn earned a trip to state to compete in both the discus and shot put as a wildcard entry.

In the discus Saturday, Henn’s best throw of three was 116’6”.

One day earlier, Henn was in the shot put ring. His best effort was measured at 44’1”.

Wolfpack junior sprinter Braelyn Martinsen competed Friday in the 100 meter dash. She posted a time of 13.12 seconds running in Heat #1.

Also competing in the boys 100 meter dash was freshman Ethan Hansen. In his heat, Hansen posted a time of 11.73 seconds running in Heat #1. He then wrapped up the day by competing in the 200 meter dash. There, he posted a time of 23.85 seconds running in Heat #1. Not many freshmen qualify for state track so what he accomplished was noteworthy.