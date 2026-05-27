Malinda “Linda” P. Buelt, 97, formerly of Elgin, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2026, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. John Norman officiating.

Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday morning.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Malinda “Linda” Philomena Buelt was born on November 14, 1928, in Petersburg, NE, to Fred and Louise (Friedman) Spieker. She was raised in a close-knit farming community where she learned the values of faith, hard work, kindness, and devotion to family that guided her throughout her life. She attended St. John the Baptist School and graduated in 1946. Her Catholic faith remained at the center of her life and inspired her service to her family, church, and community.

On June 1, 1949, Linda married Raymond Buelt at St. John the Baptist Church. Together they built a loving home, raised their family in the Catholic faith, and remained active in their community throughout their many years together.

Linda was a devoted member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she served as Coordinator of Family Ministries and faithfully participated in parish life and Christian Mothers. She especially treasured time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda also enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, baking, caring for others, spending time with special friends, and celebrating the Fourth of July.

Even in her later years, she remained active and independent, still mowing her lawn in the summer of 2018. Her gentle spirit, generosity, and unwavering faith touched countless lives.

She is survived by her four children: Sandra Heller of Omaha, NE; Richard (Jeanette) Buelt of Casper, WY; Thomas (Anne) Buelt of Littleton, CO; and Michele Buelt of Omaha, NE; four grandchildren: Chris (Emma) Heller, Matt (Abbi) Heller, Jennifer (Justin) Leinonen, and Cory (Jenny) Buelt; eight great-grandchildren: Jenna, Clara, Nora, Tyler, Gage, Jack, Alex, and Hallie; one great-great-grandson Paris; one sister-in-law Rosie Spieker of Petersburg, NE; along with other extended family members and friends who will cherish her memory.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; and her siblings: Rosamond Klein, Agatha Richart, Florence Luettel, Cletus Spieker, Linus Spieker, Robert Spieker, Mae Moser, LeRoy Spieker, Lawrence Spieker and Fred Spieker; grandson Eric Heller; great-granddaughter Lola Margaret Buelt; and son-in-law William “Bill” Heller.