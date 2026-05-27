EPPJ golfers conclude season at D-3 tournament

AINSWORTH — Golf in mid-May should feature warm Spring-like temperatures.

Such wasn’t the case for the 2026 D-3 District Boys Golf Invite held Monday, May 18.

Fifteen schools competed in the 18-hole tournament here and after the final putt dropped into the hole, three teams advanced on to the State Tournament in Columbus.

North Central shot a team score of 334 to win the tournament and claim one of three automatic team bids.

Finishing second was Chambers/Wheeler Central who finished at 361. CWC team members were Carter Metschke, Daniel Kluver, Jasper Metschke and Michael Jesse.

Taking the last team spot for state was Neligh-Oakdale with a 376 to finish third. Warriors competing that day were Logan Lichtenberg, Reid Furstenau, Wyatt Koinzan, Andrew Henery and Tyler Furstenau.

Other team scores were Ainsworth 387, EPPJ 393, Niobrara/Verdigre 395, Central Valley 401, Burwell 408, Riverside 409, Stuart 416, South Loup 421, Boyd County 425 and Sandhills Valley 450. Other schools who did not figure in the team scoring were Anselmo-Merna 2252 and Sandhills/Thedford 2263.

Medalist was Keian Fischer of North Central who dominated the field with a round of 71, seven strokes ahead of second place Riar LeZotte with a 78.

Michael Selting led the Wolfpack with a 95 to finish 20th. That was one stroke better than teammate Karson Kallhoff who came in 21st with a 96. Jarek Erickson shot 100 to place 28th, Gavin Kallhoff caraded a 102 to finish 34th while Landyn Veik placed 41st with a 107.