Notice of June 2026 Meeting, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2026

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold meetings in the County Commissioner’s meeting room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following dates and times:

June 2, 2026 at 9:00 AM

June 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM

June 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM

Meetings will be open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: May 27, 2026

ZNEZ