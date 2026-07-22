Hawkins case bound over to District Court

Facing three felony charges, an Oakdale woman made her first appearance in Antelope County Court last week.

Jamie Hawkins, 33, Oakdale appeared before Judge Danielle Fliam during court proceedings on Wednesday, July 15. She has been charged with manslaughter, delivery of fentanyl and child abuse, all in connection with the death last month of Oakdale resident Amy Lee Dugal. Court records show prosecutors believing the substance was fentanyl. However, as of the hearing, laboratory results are still pending.

With her defense attorney Bryce Sealock by her side, Hawkins waived her right to a preliminary hearing on the three counts. Consequently, her case was bound over to Antelope County District Court for a hearing next month.

Currently, she is free on bond. At the last hearing, Judge Fliam set bond at $100,000 with a 10 percent provision.

As part of the hearing, Antelope County Attorney/Prosecutor Joseph Smith requested Hawkins submit to a random drug test as previously ordered in a juvenile case. According to court documents, Smith made no suggestion that the defendant was currently impaired. “The court, having observed the defendant in court during the prior juvenile case, had no indication she was impaired or otherwise unable to understand what was happening. The Court inquired of the defendant who indicated she was not impaired and understood what was happening. The Court declined to recess the proceeding to require a drug test in the juvenile case.

Hawkins is alleged to have picked up a package from the Oakdale Post Office which investigators believe contained fentanyl which was allegedly then given to Hawkins’ six-year-old daughter to deliver to a home in Oakdale where Dugal and Shane Sleister resided.

Dugal allegedly took the drug and died later that day after being taken to Antelope Memorial Hospital, Sleister is also believed to have taken the drug but survived after being administered three doses of Narcan by emergency responders at the scene. He was in the courtroom for the July 22 hearing.

Investigating the case were members of the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Hawkins’ next schedule appearance in district court will be on August 26 at 9 a.m. in Neligh for arraignment.