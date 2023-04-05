Zwingman earns ‘silver’ at Stanton Track Invite last week

STANTON — The 2023 track season started last week for the Wolfpack.

Stanton was awash in sunshine for most of the day and, as temperatures rose, so did the efforts of EPPJ tracksters.

“With this being the first meet of the season, I thought a lot of our athletes performed well against great competition. We have a lot of young athletes on our team that did well for their first time. Our next meet is the Battle Creek meet, which will have even tougher competition but we are excited to see how the kids compete again,” Coach Sandi Henn said.

Among the standout efforts turned in on this day were:

• Kayton Zwingman — The freshman turned in the team’s best effort, placing second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:05.62. She was also part of the medal winning 400 and 1600 meter girls relay teams.

• Ashlynne Charf — A state qualifier one year ago, Charf placed in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events.

• Corbin Kinney — The senior won a bronze medal in the 110 meter high hurdles, crossing the finish line in a time of 18.12 seconds. He also placed third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.29 seconds.

• Myles Kittelson — The junior placed fourth in the 400 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 55.32 seconds.

• Kaiden Bode — The freshman placed fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:18.53

West Holt won the girls team title, amassing 153.5 points. EPPJ finished seventh with 29 points. Altogether, 12 teams competed at the invite. Pierce won the boys title with 168 points. EPPJ placed seventh with 39 points.

For individual results, see this week’s Elgin Review.