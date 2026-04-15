Golfers battle cold at Plainview

PLAINVIEW — Conditions improved as the day went along for golfer competing Saturday at the Larry Knaak Invite held at the Plainview Country Club.

Nineteen teams competed at the tournament. Winning the team title was Creighton with a 317, 10 strokes better than Battle Creek at 327.

Other team scores were O’Neill JV 344, Plainview 353, Neligh-Oakdale 367, Summerland 370, CWC 375, Bloomfield 375, LCC 376, Creighton JV 381, West Holt 381, Randolph 384, Crofton 387, Wausa 391, Stanton 397, EPPJ 399, Pierce JV 457, Plainview JV 1316 and Osmond 2200.

“EPPJ golfers battled it out today,” Coach Trent Ostransky said after the conclusion of the invite.

Leading the Wolfpack was senior Karson Kallhoff. A state qualifier one year ago, he shot an 86 to finish tied for 15th but lost in a scorecard count back.

Junior Michael Selting and the rest of his teammates had a rough day, all shooting over 100 in the 18-hole tournament. Selting finished with a 102, Gavin Kallhoff carded a 104, Landyn Veik shot 107 and Grady Drueke had a 118. Creighton’s Calvin Wilmes was medalist with a 73.

Altogether 90 players competed Saturday.