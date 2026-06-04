Economic development/LB840 to be subject of two public meetings

A public meeting to help explain the benefits of the City of Elgin participating in LB840 will be held next week.

Organizers announced the dates for the first of two public meetings in June. The first meeting will be held Monday, June 8, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Elgin KC Hall.

A second meeting will be held on Tuesday night, also at 7 p.m. at the KC Hall. Both meetings are open to the public.

Recent survey efforts in Elgin are providing a clearer picture of community strengths, service gaps, and priorities for the future.

Results from both the Elgin Community Survey and a separate housing study offer insight into local conditions and how they relate to economic development.

The Community Survey gathered input from nearly 200 residents, asking participants to rate community conditions and priorities on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 representing lower ratings and 5 representing higher ratings. Overall, residents rated the condition and appearance of the community as average to above average. Occupied downtown buildings were viewed positively, and both downtown and residential areas were generally seen as being in decent condition. However, respondents identified areas for improvement, particularly the condition of vacant commercial buildings and the variety of retail businesses available in Elgin.