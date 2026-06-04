Farewell open house to be held for Fr. Norman

Catholic Parishes in Partnership announced last week plans to hold a Farewell Open House for Fr. John Norman.

The event will be held Sunday, June 28 at Rural St. John’s Catholic Church – Deloit.

The open house will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the open house.

Fr. Norman announced last week that he will be leaving the area as he has been reassigned to a new parish. As of July 1, he will begin duties as Associate Pastor at St. Stephen the Martyr Parish in Omaha.

The move will allow him to be closer to his parents who live in Papillion, and better serve their needs.

He has spent the last eight years serving parishes in the partnership.

At press time, a replacement has yet to be announced.