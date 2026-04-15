GOP candidate forum held

NELIGH — They called it a ‘candidate forum,’ but it felt more like a duel on the plains. The challenger, David Huebner is a new face on the political plains. The incumbent, Congressman Adrian Smith, present via zoom, is seeking to extend his time representing the Third District which encompasses 80 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

And, after an hour, it was clear to those in attendance, Huebner was the favorite of the majority of attendees at the Neligh American Legion Hall.

Each candidate answered all questions posed from the audience. Smith may have had the more polished delivery, but being part of a zoom call made it feel less personal. To his defense, Smith made it clear early Thursday morning that he would not be coming to Neligh due to a family medical issue.

Huebner’s expressed views had the feel of a common man’s response which, for the most part, resonated with the men and women interested in hearing his views. Huebner’s experience as a U.S. Border Patrol agent and his responses to a number of questions show he is a Conservative, to the right of Smith.

Smith said he was proud of his record during his time in Washington. In today’s political climate, he would be considered a ‘moderate.’ He touted the successes achieved during the 18 months since Trump has been back in the White House.

Huebner made the claim he is the only candidate in this race “with tractor grease under his fingernails,” working seven days a week in small business and agriculture.

His most biting remark may have been when he openly criticized Smith’s conservative record saying it does not reflect the views and opinions of the majority of the district’s political makeup.

Staking out his position, Huebner said more support for ag producers is necessary in the yet-to-be-approved new Farm Bill. He claimed 90 percent of the farm bill is not farm-related, but tied to SNAP and welfare benefits. More focus, he said, is needed on farming issues.

Smith said research dollars are needed in the farm bill so products can be grown and shipped in a “productive manner, and efficient manner.”

And on the issue of immigration, Huebner said stricter enforcement is necessary, and opposes birthright citizenship. Smith, too, said he was opposed to birthright citizenship.

The May primary election will be held Tuesday, May 12, across Nebraska.

The forum was organized by the Antelope County GOP. Moderating the event was chairperson Connie Baker.