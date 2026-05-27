Wolfpack trio scheduled to play in NCN all-star games

The Sixth Annual North Central Nebraska All-Star Basketball games will be played this Friday night featuring some of the best basketball talent in the state.

The games will be played at the O’Neill Public High School Gymnasium on May 29.

The girls game will start at 5 p.m. After the game there will be a three-point shootout, then the boys will take the court. EPPJ Wolfpack standouts Jarek Erickson and Karson Kallhoff will play in the boys game. Matt Euse will be their of the head coaches.

The girls game featuring Wolfpack player Kayton Zwingman.