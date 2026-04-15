EPPJ takes 4th at Elkhorn Valley Invite last week

BATTLE CREEK — Wolfpack golfers competed last week at the Elkhorn Valley Invite.

EPPJ varsity scores were Karson Kallhoff 48, Landyn Veik 58, Grady Drueke 63, Gavin Kallhoff 52 and Michael Selting 52. They shot a team score of 210 to finish fourth.

Other Wolfpack golfers and their scores in the nine-hole tournament were Dannyka Smidt 53, Creighton Harkins 58, Joseph McNally 63, Molly Thiessen 73 and Raaf Klein 65.

CWC posted a team score of 187, led by Carter Metschke with a 42.

Elkhorn Valley won the quadrangular with a team score of 179. They were led by Max Schaffer with a 40.

The Summerland Bobcats finished third with a team score of 201. They were led by Bennet Flenniken and Zander Tabbort each shooting 49.