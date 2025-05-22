Youth Enrichment Center ribbon cutting to be held May 28

Having raised more than $400,000 towards the construction of a new youth enrichment center (YEC), work has been completed and it’s now time for the public to get their first look at the new facility.

An open house will be held Wednesday afternoon, May 28, to celebrate the completion of the new youth enrichment building at the Antelope County Fairgrounds in Neligh.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the new building, is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m.

Then, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a ‘meet & greet’ for new 4-H Coordinator Brooke Kumm who recently graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has started working for the county extension office in Neligh.

Hosting the open house will be staff from the UNL Extension Office here in Antelope County.

Also, members of the extension board will be on hand to meet the public. Refreshments will be served during the open house.

The public will have an opportunity to explore the new building.