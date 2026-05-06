Elgin men make district court appearance

During an April 29 hearing in Antelope County District Court, a 54-year-old Elgin man told The Honorable Michael L. Long that he did not violate probation conditions tied to a 2024 case.

Rowdy L. Burke learned possible pleas and was ordered to appear May 27 for a trial for revocation of probation.

Long ordered all probation terms and conditions remain in effect. A $900 bond remains in effect. In April 2024, Burke was sentenced to 24 months of probation after being found guilty of driving while revoked from DUI/refusal, a Class IV felony.

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Robert M. Carnes, 49, of Elgin faces two felony charges, including one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony, and one count of terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony. He appeared for arraignment on April 29 and pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Long set a pretrial hearing for July 29, and scheduled a jury trial for Sept. 21. Bond, set at $20,000-10%, remains in effect.

The charges stem from a Jan. 29 incident. According to the probable cause affidavit, Antelope County Deputy Darin Ternus assisted Antelope County Deputy Barker at Carnes’ rural Elgin home, where he was alleged to have had a disagreement with his brother, Billy Carnes, about selling his house. According to a witness, Robert Carnes is alleged to have grabbed a butcher knife and was “going to stab Billy.”

Later, Robert Carnes allegedly told his brother “that he was joking and he hadn’t sold the house.” Ternus arrested Carnes and transported him to the Antelope County Jail.

Courtesy of SAM