Mother’s Day graduation for PJCC seniors

For 13 years, they started school in the fall and concluded in May.

Ten seniors will have diplomas conferred upon them on Sunday afternoon, May 10, closing one chapter and embarking on a new chapter of their young lives.

The 59th graduating class of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic will receive their diplomas near the conclusion of commencement exercises on that day.

The program is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Auditorium.

Special music, fitting for the occasion, will be performed by the senior girls.

Speaking on behalf of the class will be Aiden Klein. He is the son of Martin and Amy Klein.

Other members of the senior class are Tessa Barlow, Jovie Borer, Grady Drueke, Quinn Hoefer, Karson Kallhoff, Camry Kittelson, Reese Stuhr, Harlie Tyler and Landyn Veik.

Following the presentation of graduates, diplomas will be conferred by Father John Norman.

The event is open to the public as family and friends are encouraged this special moment in their young lives.