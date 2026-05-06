Erickson, Harkins to speak at EPS graduation

Seniors at Elgin Public School (EPS)will be awarded diplomas during commencement exercises Saturday afternoon, May 19. ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ will begin at 4 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

Valedictorian of the 2026 class will be Jarek Erickson. He is the son of Aaron and Angie Anderson and J.R. Erickson. Salutatorian will be Creighton Harkins. He is the son of Kayla Vidrich and Derek Harkins.

Giving the ‘charge to the class’ this year will be EHS alumni Dr. Jared Mundorf.

Other members of the senior class are Kaiden Bode, Kyndal Busteed, Jaydalynn Chessmore, Andrea Hansen, Isaac Hemenway, Halle Lueking, Haley Parks, Trey Rittscher, Ticen Sparr, Kayton Zwingman and Abigail Schneider.

Guest speaker

Giving the ‘Charge to the Class’ will be Dr. Jason Mundorf.

He is the current superintendent of Kearney Public Schools. Dr. Mundorf grew up in Elgin, graduating in the Class of 1991 and earned his bachelor’s degree from UNK in Business Administration.

In 2017, he accepted the Associate Superintendent position in Kearney Public Schools and served in that role for five years before becoming the Kearney Public Schools Superintendent in 2022.

He is the son of Jerry Mundorf who worked in education for over 50 years as a coach, teacher, principal, superintendent, and ESU Administrator, and is in the Elgin High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and (the late) Millie Mundorf, an Elgin High School Distinguished Alumnus and graduate.