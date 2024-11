Jeremy Young will represent Ward 1 on the Elgin City Council for the next four years. Antelope County Election Commissioner Lisa Payne announced last week that votes have been tabulated for the write-in campaigns of Young and Megan Beckman for the Ward 1 seat.

Altogether, 46 write-in votes were cast. Young received 25, Beckman garnered 11 and the remaining 10 were not assigned.