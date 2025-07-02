Dorothy Dwyer, 94

Memorial services for Dorothy Dwyer, age 94, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, at the Bloomfield Community Auditorium.

Reverend Judy Carlson will officiate, with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 7 p.m. at the auditorium, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Dorothy Ann (Jackson) Anderson Dwyer, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, Nebraska surrounded by her family at the age of 94. Dorothy was born on November 10, 1930, in the Devil’s Nest near Crofton, Nebraska. She was the eighth of nine children born to Thomas and Ruth (Zurcher) Jackson.

When Dorothy was young, the family moved to Crofton where she attended school, graduating from Crofton High School in 1949.

Dorothy met her husband, Alvin Anderson, while working at Ross’s Confectionary, the local ice cream shop. They were married on June 2, 1949, and together they farmed and raised three daughters and lost one at birth.

Dorothy always said that they were not blessed with sons but waited for them to come knocking at the door to date their daughters.

Dorothy and Alvin farmed east of Bloomfield and had a milking operation. She had a special love/hate relationship with their Holstein cows. Dorothy worked hard beside Alvin to build their farming operation. You could find her doing chores, usually with a pocket full of bite-sized Snickers candy bars.

They moved from the farm into Bloomfield in 1986. Alvin passed away on July 24, 1991. Over the years, Dorothy worked at Farmers Coop, Terra Western, and BJ’s Variety.

While at Farmer’s Coop, Dorothy began a “Women’s Discovery” group to help local farm wives understand the Coop and how it served local farmers. She spearheaded the group and was instrumental in getting it up and running.

Dorothy met and married Leo Dwyer on December 27, 1996, moving to his ranch near Bartlett, Nebraska. They later moved into Elgin, Nebraska in 1997. Dorothy and Leo enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel camper, dancing, and keeping busy with children and grandchildren.

Leo passed away on May 31, 2015. Dorothy then moved back to Bloomfield for the remainder of her years.

Dorothy had a strong faith and truly was the foundation of her family. She loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and watching Nebraska football and volleyball. The family always joked about her avid support for her sports teams.

She also loved playing cards, teaching her daughters from a young age to play Sheephead. She definitely had a competitive streak, and any game could get heated.

In later years, she kept her mind sharp by playing solitaire and word search.

Up until the end she was blessed to keep her sharp mind and wit.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Anderson; husband, Leo Dwyer; daughter, Anna Anderson; parents, Thomas and Ruth Jackson; her seven siblings; granddaughter, Brooke Scott; grandson, Matthew Hoffman; and a host of loved ones.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Mike) Hoffman of Bloomfield, Nebraska, Denise (Gary) Walters of Ashland, Nebraska, and Darla (Dan) Schiefelbein of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren, Michelle (Rick) Hingst, Jason (Shannon) Hoffman, Erin (Jeffrey) Eickhoff, Andrew (Jamie) Scott, and Adam (Courtney) Stottler; step-grandchildren, Chris (Toby) Walters and Leslie Walters; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Sheila (Patrick) Clark of Birdseye, Indiana, Patricia (Vincent) Spieker of Elgin, Nebraska, Matthew (Jan) Dwyer of Hastings, Nebraska, and Michael (Mary) Dwyer of Bartlett, Nebraska; and numerous step-grandchildren.