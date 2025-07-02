Pelster inducted into Golden Gloves HOF

When one thinks of the sports history of Petersburg, the Pelster family immediately comes to mind.

The Pelster family has a rich history in Golden Gloves competition.

Once again, earlier this year, their success in the ring was recognized.

Steve Pelster was inducted into the Golden Gloves Hall of Fame (HOF) earlier this year, a testament to his extensive and impactful involvement with the organization.

At a ceremony held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 11 of this year, he was inducted into the HOF along with Sean O’Grady, a professional boxer from Oklahoma; Randy Shields, top amateur boxer from Texas in the 1970s; and the late Tommy Morrison, professional heavyweight champion.

“This is a tremendous honor to be recognized on a national level,” Pelster said, “just to be recognized for the many years of involvement in the Golden Gloves with others around the country.”

The requirements to be inducted into the GG HOF are at least 25 years involvement in the Golden Gloves program.

He has been actively involved with Golden Gloves since 1970 as an athlete, official, coach, alternate delegate, delegate and now on the Golden Gloves of America Executive Board as Vice president.

His commitment to Golden Gloves goes beyond his boxing career. He remains actively involved as a Delegate, playing a crucial role in organizing and promoting events like the Midwest Golden Gloves program. Those contributions can be as a boxer, coach, administrator, or in other roles that support the development of young athletes.

