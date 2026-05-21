Wolfpack golfers compete in three events over a four-day span

HUMPHREY — Elgin Public-Pope John golfers played 45 holes of competitive golf last week, wrapping up the regular season.

On Monday, the Wolfpack competed at the Highway 20 Invite at Bassett. There, they played some of the best golfers from that part of the state, staying competitive from the top to the bottom of the varsity roster.

North Central took the team championship with an 18-hole score of 321, nine strokes better than second place O’Neill JV at 330. EPPJ finished ninth in the team standings with a score of 387.

Medalist was Keian Fischer of North Central with a 71, seven shots better than second place Jaxon Rucker of Ainsworth at 78.

Karson Kallhoff led the Wolfpack with an 88 to finish 24th.

Landyn Veik shot a 96, the same score as Michael Selting. Other Wolfpack scores were Jarek Erickson 110 and Gavin Kallhoff 107.

On Tuesday, EPPJ was in action again, competing at the Fullerton Invite which was held at Humphrey. Winning the team title was Ord with an 18-hole score of 326, Boone Central was second, two strokes behind with a 328. EPPJ finished with a 373.

Kallhoff again led the Wolfpack. He shot an 18-hole score of 86. Selting was just three strokes behind with an 89. Other Wolfpack scores were Gavin Kallhoff 99, Veik 99 and Erickson 101.

The Wolfpack wrapped up the week on Thursday at a triangular at the Antelope Country Club.

Competing against Neligh-Oakdale and Elkhorn Valley schools, EPPJ finished third in the team competition with a score of 194.

Kallhoff finished second with a nine-hole score of 41. Other varsity scores were Veik 50 and Selting 51, Erickson carded a 52 and G. Kallhoff came in with a 59.

Also competing were the Wolfpack JVs who finished with a 231. They were led by Braedon Hinkle with a 55 while teammate Dannyka Smidt came in with a 56. Additional JV scores were Grady Drueke and Aiden Klein both shooting 60, Joseph McNally shot a 61. Other scores were Creighton Harkins 63, Raaf Klein 65 and Molly Thiessen 70.