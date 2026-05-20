Library summer reading program to geature dinosaurs



To kick off the summer reading program, Elgin Public Library hosted Dinosaur Dimensions at the Elgin Public gym earlier this month. Curt Strutz from Strutz Entertainment captivated an audience of preschool through 3rd grade students from Elgin Public and Pope John schools. Students learned that some dinosaurs were carnivores, omnivores and some were herbivores. The highlight of the program was when they got to meet the “real” dinosaurs: Velociraptor, Pteranodon, Stegosaurus and of course, a baby T-Rex. It was quite exciting to get to meet the dinosaurs up close and personal.