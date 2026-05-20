Proceedings of the May 11, 2026 Meeting, The Bartlett Village Board of Trustees

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

May 11, 2026

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 6:58 p.m. on May 11th, 2026. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nordhues, Tetschner, Williamson and Einspahr. Also present: TJ Ellenwood, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Einspahr to approve the April 13, 2026, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed patching potholes in the streets. Concerns were discussed about the broken asphalt; it was discussed that the streets needed to be armored and it will hopefully be done this year. Dust control was discussed Nordhues will be talking to Delan Reed.

WATER: The water tower will be overflowed this week sometime in the evening.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

APRIL CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $450. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $94.86; Rick Custard, Potholes, mow, weed eat, restrooms, branches, $525.00; NNTC, Internet, telephone, $131.11; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $80.30; Wemart, Park Supplies, $10.53; Spalding Farm & Home, Lawn Sprinkler, $31.99; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Mower Repair/Oil change, $317.39; Rick Smith, Tilling sand volleyball court at park, $120.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Teri Ellenwood, Salary, $318.61; Emma Smith, Salary, $253.96

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,875.75

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $64.80

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $64.80

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,092.59

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $1,092.59

WATER: Central District Health Dept., Water Testing, $108.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $529.47; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $450.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,087.47

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $6,120.61

OTHER BUSINESS: Village clean up days May 9th to May 18th, 2026.

A final design was discussed for the mural, and work should begin when available. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to approve the final drawing. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues motioned to remove Emma Smith from the village bank accounts. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed the Fraide building permit. A concrete pad will be poured to support the house. The property still needs to be cleaned up quite a bit. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner approve the permit. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The splashpad project is moving along, Alexis Sprout and Jennifer Wright came and discussed the new company they are going with for the equipment. They have acquired many volunteers to help with assembling the equipment. Discussed some contingencies to the project in adding a sidewalk and a shade covering 4 benches. Gray water system was discussed. Project will take around 16 weeks to complete with a possibility of being finished by county fair. Moving the sand volleyball court so the splashpad would be closer to the water supply and would move parking from 1st street to Randolph Street was also discussed. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve the splashpad . Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was brought up about purchasing a handicapped swing and adding it to the park playground. It will be discussed and voted upon at next month’s meeting.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:01 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, June 8th, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 11th day of May 2026

PUBLISH: May 20, 2026

ZNEZ