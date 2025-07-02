Fireworks & more at Neligh Old Mill Days

The Neligh Old Mill Days celebration will begin, in earnest, this Thursday, July 3.

The closest Independence Day celebration to Elgin, activities will get underway with a Fort Benning presentation at the Neligh American Legion Hall (see separate story).

Other activities that day include a “88 Keys to Summer Travel” piano concert starting at 5:30 p.m.; a free hamburger and hot dog feed at the Antelope County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.; and a scavenger hunt.

On July 4th, activities include a fishing contest at Fred Penn Lake at 9 a.m. Other notable events include an ice cream social, New Moon Theater tours and a grand parade down Main Street starting at noon.

Following the parade there will be a hot dog feed at the American Legion, mini tractor pull and turtle races in the afternoon.

At 6 p.m. the Ducky Derby on the Elkhorn River at Riverside Park will take place.

The Neligh Young Men’s Club will present a grand fireworks display at Fred Penn Lake commencing at dark.

The celebration will conclude Saturday, July 5 with a color run at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.