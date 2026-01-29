Young, Heithoff file for election to #18 school board

Two non-incumbents have filed for seats on the District #18 Board of Education. Kimberly Young and Kyle Heithoff filed last week. That brings the number to three for the school board as incumbent Lisa Welding had previously filed for re-election.

The only other new filing was by Kenny Reinke for the Neligh-Oakdale Board of Education; and incumbent Robert Moore for Sheriff. Other candidates who have filed so far (* denotes incumbent). They include:

* Deb Branstiter – County Treasurer

* Kelly Mueller-Oltjenbruns – County Assessor

* Angela Mortensen – Clerk of the District Court

* Brian Whitesel – Airport Authority

* Lisa Welding – District 18 Board of Education

* Robert Lewis – Weed Authority

* Rachel Shrader – Weed Authority

Deadline for incumbents to file for re-election is February 17. The deadline for non-incumbents to file is March 2.