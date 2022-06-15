Wright to wrap up ‘tour’ at Sertoma 8-Man game Saturday

HASTINGS — Wolfpack student-athlete Colton Wright, having earned all-state accolates in football and basketball during his senior season, will wrap up his four-week run of all-star game appearances on Saturday.

On that day, beginning at 6 p.m. on the campus of Hastings College, he will compete in the 45th Annual All-Star game sponsored by the Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association (NEMFCA).

Playing in two all-star basketball games previously, Wright was a member of the winning White football team which played in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Game in Norfolk on Saturday. Also on the White team was Assistant Coach Greg Wemhoff who guided the Wolfpack to the semi-final round of the state football playoffs last fall.

Having played offense during the game, Wright will likely see on both sides of the ball when dons the pads for the final time in Hastings. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.