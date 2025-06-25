EPS Class of 2026 returns from memorable trip

The Class of 2026 recently returned from an unforgettable educational adventure to Washington, D.C. and New York City, packed with historic landmarks, cultural experiences, and plenty of memories.

The journey began with a flight delay in Omaha, which pushed the group’s arrival in the nation’s capital to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Despite the sleepless start, students dove straight into the experience. Highlights from Washington, D.C. included visits to the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, and the iconic National Mall. The group also took part in the People’s House Simulation, offering insight into the inner workings of American democracy. Visits to the majestic National Cathedral and Arlington National Cemetery—including witnessing the powerful Changing of the Guard ceremony—rounded out their time in the capital.

On Wednesday afternoon, the group made their way to New York City, where they quickly embraced the energy of the Big Apple. Students explored Times Square, took in sweeping skyline views from the Top of the Rock Observatory, and enjoyed the serenity of Central Park. A ferry ride brought them up close to the Statue of Liberty, and a walk through the Financial District connected them with the country’s economic hub. A highlight of their time in New York was attending the Broadway production of The Outsiders, an engaging and emotional performance that brought literature and drama to life in a way students will never forget.

By the end of the trip, the students could confidently navigate the city’s subway system like seasoned New Yorkers.

After a whirlwind week of sightseeing, learning, and theatrical magic, the group returned home early Saturday morning, arriving back at 3:00 a.m. Tired but full of stories, the Class of 2026 brought back more than souvenirs—they returned with unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories.