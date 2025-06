The Park Center Annual 4th of July celebration date has been announced.

It will be held Tuesday night, July 1, at Park Congregational U.C.C. Church located 10 miles west and 1/2 mile south of Elgin.

A potluck meal will start at 7 p.m. Games and fun for all ages on the playgrounds will follow after the meal.

Fireworks will end the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.