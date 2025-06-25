Court News

Two individuals scheduled for show cause hearings, in Antelope County Court on June 18, were no-shows.

The Honorable Donna Taylor issued a warrant for non-payment of court fines from a 29-year-old Atkinson man. Tristan A. Dearmont was scheduled to appear for a show cause hearing stemming from an April sentencing, when he was sentenced to pay a $200 fine after pleading guilty to one count of no proof of insurance, a Class II misdemeanor. Since payment was not made in full by the time of the scheduled court appearance, and the defendant did not appear personally, Taylor issued the warrant.

Kristina M. Thompson, 47, of Neligh, failed to appear for a show cause hearing related to a May 2025 case where Thompson pleaded no contest to one count of no proof of insurance, a Class II misdemeanor; and one count of operate or park an unregistered vehicle, a Class III misdemeanor. On May 21, Taylor ordered Thompson to pay a $100 fine for the first offense and a $25 fine for count two, plus $30 in costs by June 18. Taylor issued a warrant for nonpayment of fines. On June 20, the fines were paid in full.

A 30-year-old South Dakota man charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $0 to $5,000, a Class IIA felony, will wait until July 2 for arraignment in the matter. Angel Martinez, 30, of Huron, South Dakota, was arrested June 7, after Antelope County Deputy Steven Mills stopped a gray Mazda 3, driven by Martinez. According to the probable cause affidavit, a plate check instigated by Mills led to discovery that the vehicle was stolen out of South Dakota.

Martinez allegedly told Mills the vehicle belonged to his cousin. While at the location of the traffic stop, on Highway 14 in the Elgin business district, Mills contacted the police chief of the Lake Norden, South Dakota, police department, who had entered the stolen vehicle report.

Chief Mark Morgan alleged that Martinez obtained the vehicle from another party to purchase it, did not pay any money, and had no further contact with the seller, which prompted the seller to report the stolen vehicle.

Martinez was transported to the Antelope County Law Enforcement Center, where he was booked. On June 10, bond was set at $2,000, 10%, in the case.

The defendant’s attorney, Martin Klein of Neligh, requested a continuance on June 18. Klein also filed for a bond modification, which would allow Martinez to continue to reside in and maintain employment in South Dakota.

Martinez agreed to all additional terms and conditions of the bond. Antelope County Attorney Joe Smith did not object to the two motions.

•••••

Hope M. Petite, 31, of Orchard, was scheduled to appear for a hearing stemming from a May 6 incident when Petite was issued a citation for driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, a Class III misdemeanor.

The case was continued to July 2.