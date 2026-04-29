EPPJ athletes reap medals at quad at Humphrey

HUMPHREY — Just four track teams looking to find momentum heading into May competed last week at a quadrangular here.

Conditions were hot for late April with the temperature hovering near 90 degrees with little wind.

That didn’t deter the Wolfpack from posting top times.

Senior Trey Rittscher continues to show why he’s a contender for a trip to state next month. Shot put is his best show as he again won the competition. His winning toss was 43’’8”.

Teammate Evin Pelster won the long jump and medaled in both the 800 and 1600 meter runs. Ethan Hansen won the 400 meter dash and placed in both the 100 and 200 spring events. Also earning gold for the boys team was Justice Blecher with a win in the discus event. Max Henn brought home medals in three individual events (400, discus and shot put).

On the girls side, senior Kayton Zwingman continued her impressive spring run. She won the 300 hurdles and placed second in the long jump.

Freshman Sydney Niewohner placed second in the 100 meter hurdles and third in both the 300 hurdles and long jump. Gemma Miller was a two-time medal winner, Megan Wright brought home the fourth place medal in the discus.

Junior Braelyn Martinsen took second in both the 100 and 200 sprints while freshman Gentry Zwingman took second in the 3200 run.

Humphrey Lindsay won the girls competition with 154 points followed by Columbus Lakeview 93, Newman Grove/St. Edward 83 and EPPJ 81.

In the boys division, Newman Grove/St. Edward won with 151 points, EPPJ was second with 102 followed by Lakeview JV 87 and Humphrey Lindsay 81.

Individual results were:

Girls

100 — 1. Nyla Beller, HL, 12.80 seconds; 2. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 13.10; 3. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 13.30; 6. Gentry Zwingman, EPPJ, 14.30

200 — 1. Nyla Beller, HL, 27.60 seconds; 2. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 28.00

400 — 1. Shelby Hemmer, HL, 1:09.30

800 — 1. Melody King, CLV, 6:34.90

3200 — 1. Molly Lorenz, CLV, 15:06.80; 2. Gentry Zwingman, 15:30.60