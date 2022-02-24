Wright to play; Wemhoff to coach at June NENASG

Another week, another all-star game selection for Wolfpack senior Colton Wright.

The Class D2 all-state football player has been selected to play in the Northeast Nebraska All Star Classic football game in June.

The game will be played on Saturday, June 11 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk (309 N. Fifth St.). Kickoff will be at 11 a.m.

A standout throughout his career, Wright helped on both offense and defense to lead the Wolfpack to the semi-final round of the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

Wright will be a member of the White team.

And, as another nod to the resurgent Wolfpack football program, EPPJ Head Coach Greg Wemhoff has been selected to serve as an assistant coach for the White team.

The Classic is for graduated seniors who are nominated by their own coach from a pool of high school football teams through out the greater Northeast Nebraska region.