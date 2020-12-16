Wright scores 17 in win over Wausa

WAUSA — Seventeen points by Colton Wright helped lead Elgin Public-Pope John to a 54 to 43 victory over Wausa Saturday night.

The junior made seven of 10 field goal attempts and three of six free throws in the Wolfpack’s victory which snapped a three-game losing streak. Their record is now 2-3.

EPPJ came out strong to start the game, outscoring the Vikings 20 to 12 in the first quarter. The lead grew to 31 to 19 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Wausa cut the Wolfpack’s lead to eight points, 39 to 31. But, in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack regained control of the game to produce an 11-point margin of victory.

The Wolfpack shot well from the field, connecting on 20 of 47 field goal attempts in the game. Paiton Hoefer was the only other Wolfpack player to score in double figures, he had 10.

Blake Henn had his best game of the season, scoring eight points, the same number of points as Jack Wemhoff.

EPPJ 54, Wausa 43

Wolfpack……20 11 8 15 — 54

Vikings………12 7 12 12 — 43

Wolfpack — Blake Henn 4-6 0-0 8, Jack Wemhoff 2-5 4-7 8, Paiton Hoefer 3-7 4-4 10, Austin Good 2-12 1-3 7, Nick Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Colton Wright 7-10 3-6 17, Ethan Hinkle 0-0 0-0 0. Team totals: 20-47 12-20 54. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 2-13 (Austin Good 2).

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 35 (Jack Wemhoff 10). Assists — Wolfpack 11 (Jack Wemhoff 6). Steals — Wolfpack 7 (Austin Good 3). Turnovers — 14.