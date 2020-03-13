Wrestlers post good numbers during 2019/2020 season

Highs and lows.

Those words might sum up the 2019/2020 Wolfpack wrestling season.

Coach Trey Rossman’s team battled some adversity due to injury and a fresh face stepped up to lead the team into the future.

Rossman released final statistics for team. The “Fantastic Four” wrestlers, as dubbed by The Elgin Review, wrapped up 52 match victories over the course of 10 meets which began the first week of December and concluded at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships last month in Omaha.

At Omaha, senior Luke Henn capped his career by appearing in two matches in the Class D 138# division.

Henn’s senior season was one spent on the sidelines for all but 12 seconds in which he appeared in one match at the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament.

Then, returning for the final regular season meet at Clearwater, Henn overcame a hip injury to medal. That set the stage for a run at the District Wrestling Tournament at Plainview where he earned a berth at state by finishing fourth.

In the 10 victories on the mat, Henn recorded four pins. Injuries took away what might have been a stellar season for the lone senior on the Wolfpack team.

Freshman Carter Beckman was the big surprise for the Wolfpack. Competing at 106#, Beckman became one of the best wrestlers in his weight class. With Beckman among the top five 106# wrestlers competing at Plainview, he came up short in his bid to earn a trip to Omaha.

Beckman led the team with 25 wins, 19 coming by pin. He also led the team in scoring with 157 points.

Sophomore Norman Grothe was one of three wrestlers to record double-digit wins during the season.

Grothe had 13 escapes in a solid season.

Opposing wrestlers found Grothe hard to keep down as he had eight escapes during the season.

He finished second on the team in points, scoring 43.

For Cale Kinney, his fresh-man season was a learning experience. He recorded four victories during the course of the season. Of those four victories, three came by pin.

The wrestling team loses just one wrestler (Henn) due to graduation, meaning there’s plenty of experience returning next year.