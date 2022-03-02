Wolves comeback ends EPPJ’s season in OT 63-57

SHELBY — Up by 20 points to start the fourth quarter, victory slipped away from Elgin Public-Pope John Friday night at the D1-8 Sub-State finals.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (BDS) staged a comeback for the ages to force overtime, then outscored the Wolfpack eight to two to win the game and a state tournament berth by the score of 63 to 57.

Losses like this just aren’t supposed to happen as Wolfpack fans and team members were stunned by the turnaround as the Eagles outscored EPPJ 27 to 7 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

From 3:12 left in the first quarter til two seconds in regulation, EPPJ led the Eagles. At one point, midway through the third quarter, the Wolfpack led by 24 points.

Then, it slowly began to slip away.

The Eagles cut the lead to 13 points at the 3:39 mark in the fourth quarter on two free throws by 6’3” junior JessaLynn Hudson.