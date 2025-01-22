Wolfpack wrestlers win three medals at SEM

SUMNER — The Wolfpack ‘road warriors’ found themselves far from home Friday, competing at the SEM Invitational.

At the end of the tournament, one of the best in central Nebraska, EPPJ had three wrestlers claim medals at the tournament.

Hitting the road this time every year gives the Wolfpack exposure to different wrestlers they might meet again next month in the postseason.

Friday saw 138-pound Wolfpack wrestler Grady Drueke put together his best effort of the season.

Stepping onto the mat four times, Drueke won three matches to place third. His first match was against Kearney Gold JV Evan Folck AND his last match of the day was also Folck.

The first time, Drueke won with a pin, his last match was a major decision victory over Folck whose record now is 19-12.

At 157 pounds, Landyn Veik raised his record to 15-6.

In the consolation finals, Veik pinned Bertrand’s Rhett Brown in 3:48.

Sophomore Justice Blcher captured a third place medal.

Competing at 215 pounds, Blecher pinned SEM’s Grayden Anderson in 32 seconds. The victory boosted Blecher’s record to 14-11.

At 150 pounds, Landon Kallhoff dropped both of his matches.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.