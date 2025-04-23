PJCC musical “Snoopy” to be held May 16 & 18

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic students will present Snoopy!!! in the St. Boniface Auditorium on Friday and Sunday, May 16 and May 18. The Friday performance will be at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s performance will be a 4 p.m. matinee.

Snoopy!!! is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz, with music by Larry Grossman and lyrics by Hal Hackady through Concord Theatricals. The musical shines with wit and warmth as it depicts life as seen through the eyes of Schulz’s unforgettable characters. Musical numbers include “Just One Person,” “Poor Sweet Baby” and “Don’t Be Anything Less (Than Everything You Can Be).”

Directing the performances are Miss Faith Orcutt assisted by Mrs. Karin Kinney.