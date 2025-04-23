EPPJ medal parade continues at N-O meet

NELIGH — Wolfpack track athletes claimed their share of medals last week, competing at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite.

By the time the final runner crossed the finish line in the 4X400 boys relay, EPPJ had more than held its own.

Some of the standout Wolfpack performers were:

• Braelyn Martinsen – The sophomore medaled in the 100, 200 and long jump and also ran a leg on the 4×100 relay

• Gemma Miller – Competing in the shot put and discus events, she medaled twice.

• Kayton Zwingman – A junior, she earned medals in the 400 as well as the 300 intermediate hurdles and 4×100 meter relay

• Evin Pelster – Pelster placed second in the long jump and also medaled in the 1600 meter run as well as the 3200 meter relay

• Jarek Erickson medaled in both the shot put and discus.

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.