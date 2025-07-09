Pillen, Ricketts honor memory of Sgt. Fred Benning

NELIGH — Antelope County residents had the opportunity just before Independence Day to celebrate the legacy of one of their own — the late U.S. Army Sergeant Fred Benning.

Months ago, during formal ceremonies held near Columbus, Georgia, Fort Benning was officially re-dedicated in the memory of Benning, a World War I veteran who served with valor. Family members including Benning’s granddaughter Sue Williams, they were present then and, on Thursday they present again for a similar ceremony held outside of the Neligh American Legion Post 172.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen was there, so too U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, who spoke along with representatives from Fort Benning. Also present was State Senator Barry DeKay.

Pillen said it was a great day to be a Nebraskan. He asked those present to look at a picture of Fred which was part of a handout, to look at his eyes and then ask themselves “Do we have the courage to be Fred. Do we have the courage to step up when the moment, when we don’t know what it is that we can make a difference? … He saved many lives.

“We don’t have to be that big of a hero, right? If we look at Fred’s eyes and just have the courage to stand up for what we do, stand up to do what’s right,” the governor said.

Following the governor’s remarks, a sign was unveiled the doorway entering the legion hall saying “Honoring Sgt. Fred G. Benning WWI. Namesake of Fort Benning, GA.”

Earlier in the program, other dignitaries spoke about the meaning of the day’s program.

If there was a theme amongst the remarks made by speakers in nearly an hour-long presentation was about the character of the afore-mentioned Benning and the importance of the name of a war hero to be attached to one of the most important military bases in the country.

Back in Nebraska after a busy week in Washington, Ricketts said the founders of our nation understood that they would only be able to keep freedom if they remained involved in defending freedom when necessary.

Benning, Ricketts said, stepped up and served his country with honor on the battle field. “He continued to contribute when he came home and for the rest of his life,” he said.

Benning and his brother Henry opened a bakery which he ran for over 45 years. Benning also served as post commander for 17 years, was elected mayor and later served as c0-chairman of Neligh’s centennial celebration. He passed away in 1974.

As our nation’s 250th will be celebrated in the coming 12 months, Ricketts said it’s important to remember all the great men and women who serve, as well as all those in our communities and those who farm.

