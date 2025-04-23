Hoefer leads EPPJ golfers

SUMMERLAND — Golfers from 13 teams gathered Wednesday to compete at the Summerland Invite.

The course was in great condition for the 18-hole tournament which began in the morning and concluded with the medal presentation later that afternoon.

After the final putt sank into the cup, Norfolk Catholic won the team championship with a score of 321. They were led by Will Brockhaus and Brayden Kosch who each shot 80.

The Wolfpack, with just four golfers competing, finished with a team score of 445.

