Wolfpack wrestlers seek to improve on last year’s success

ELGIN — Wolfpack varsity wrestlers are ready to begin the season with expectations of heading to Omaha in February.

Longtime Head Coach Mike Zegers has six boys and two girls on this year’s team, all with potential to be among the best in their weight classes in Northeast Nebraska.

Six boys are competing, led by Grady Drueke who stood out at state last year. He is expected to wrestle at 144 pounds. He is one of three returning letter winners on the squad. The others are Landyn Veik and Austin Hinkle.

Landyn Veik came up one match short of qualifying for state one year ago. Veik is expected to compete at 157 pounds.

Hinkle, who was injured for much of last season, appears ready to go. According to Coach Zegers, Hinkle is expected to wrestle at 132 pounds in his final season.

Calling the trio the most experienced wrestlers on the team, Zegers said “We have high expectations of them this year.”

Three other wrestlers only lack experience on the mats. Senior Landon Kallhoff will compete at 150 pounds. Gavin Kallhoff and Justice Blecher are two sophomores with plenty of potential. Kallhoff will compete at 144 pounds while Blecher is slated to wrestle at 215.

“They were coming on strong at the end of last year,” Zegers said, noting how they improved as the season went along.

Watch for these wrestlers to continue to improve.

Girls team

Underclassmen make up the girls wrestling team.

Sophomore Libby Evans was a dominant wrestler last year, her first at the varsity level. Wrestling at 190 pounds, Evans qualified for the state tournament and came within one match of earning a state medal.

“We are expecting big things from her this year,” Zegers said. “Hopefully, we can continue to build off of last year and get better this year.”

New to the team this year is junior Jayda Chessmore. Zegers said she will be competing at 125 pounds. Inexperience is the only thing holding her back as the season starts.

The Wolfpack boys will be at the Howells-Dodge Invite to start the season Saturday. The girls will open the season at O’Neill on Saturday.