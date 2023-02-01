Wolfpack wrestlers dominate foes at Central Valley Invite Friday

GREELEY — Two Wolfpack wrestlers found their way to the medal stand Friday at the Central Valley Invitational.

Continuing his string of championship matches, Wolfpack senior Carter Beckman raised his record to 29-3 by winning the 120-pound weight class. Wrestling four matches, he won three by pin.

In the championship match he won a six to five decision over Jeffery Forsen of Mullen.

The Wolfpack’s other medal winner was Landyn Veik at 138 pounds. He finished fourth, unable to wrestle in the consolation finals due to the five-match limit.

Results of Wolfpack contested matches were:

113 — Champ. Round 1 – Braxton Hammond (Southern Valley) won by fall over Austin Hinkle (EPPJ) (Fall 0:55); Cons. Round 1 – Chase Beitler (Hi-Line) won by fall over Hinkle (Fall 2:21).

113 — Champ. Round 1 – Canon Holley (Central Valley) won by fall over Kaeden Schwarting (EPPJ) (Fall 3:40); Cons. Round 2 – Treu Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 18-12 won by fall over Schwarting (Fall 2:31)

120 — Champ. Round 1 – Carter Beckman (EPPJ) won by fall over Ayden Ivey (Grand Island Central Catholic) (Fall 1:34); Quarterfinal – Beckman (EPPJ) won by fall over Austin Kennicutt (Overton) (Fall 1:28); Semifinal – Beckman won by fall over Alex Thiele (Summerland) (Fall 1:30); 1st Place Match – Beckman won by decision over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) (Dec 6-5)