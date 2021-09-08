Wolfpack with a 60 to 24 win over the Spartans

SPENCER — On the ground and through the air, Elgin Public-Pope John scored early and often to spoil Boyd County’s Homecoming, 60 to 24.

Jack Wemhoff, Austin Good and Paiton Hoefer each had two touchdowns and Blake Henn added one as the Wolfpack evened their season record at 1-1, giving Coach Greg Wemhoff his first victory at EPPJ.

“I thought our game plan was solid,” Wemhoff said after the game. “We did a lot of good things … I thought we did a good job the majority of the day.”

Held to just one touchdown last week, EPPJ’s touchdown pace could have burned out the scoreboard in the first half.

It took less than a minute after the opening kickoff for junior Jack Wemhoff to get into the endzone. After catching a long pass from Paiton Hoefer, on the very next play Wemhoff got great blocks from linemen Ethan Hinkle, Nick Anderson and Carter Beckman to bolt 14 yards into the endzone. For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.