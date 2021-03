The Wolfpack 3rd and 4th girls basketball team played in Ewing Sunday afternoon and defeated both Neligh-Oakdale (winning 10-2) and Summerland (13-6). Team members are (back row, l-r): Coach Kim Zwingman, Kinley Miller, Sydney Niewohner, Sara Hemenway, Lillian Moser, Tenley Schindler, Chloe Kielty, Jael Lammers and Coach Shanda Schindler. Front row: Sophia Burke, Anna Stuhr, Gentry Zwingman, Anna Dworak, Aurora Burke and Cara Romej. Photo/information submitted