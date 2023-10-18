Wolfpack to face L-N Raiders Thursday night

Having been eliminated in the opening round of the state football playoffs last season, this year’s Wolfpack football team begins anew their quest for a state championship.

The opening round of the Class D2 State Football Playoffs begins Thursday, October 19, and the sixth-seeded Wolfpack (6-2) will be hosting a first-round playoff game.

EPPJ’s opponent will be 11th-seed Lawrence-Nelson. The Raiders come into the game with a 6-2 record. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Elgin Field.

At the conclusion of Thursday’s games across the state, the Nebraska School Activities Association will re-seed teams into East-West divisions for the remainder of the playoffs.