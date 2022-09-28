Wolfpack sweep Saturday triangular

ELGIN — Hosting a rare Saturday afternoon triangular at EPS gymnasium, the Wolfpack volleyball team boosted their record to 11-4 with victories over West Holt and Plainview.

The Huskies won the first set 25-22, but West Holt couldn’t stop the Wolfpack tide of momentum in the final two sets as EPPJ won 25-14 and 25-22.

In the decisive third set, Chloe Henn knotted the score at 22-all with a kill.

Then, the Huskies were whistled for a net violation and a lift, setting up Wolfpack server Maddie Kolm with match point. She put the ball in play, then rushed to make a set to Sara Bode who pounded the ball for a kill to win the match.

In the last match of the day, the Wolfpack swept Plainview by the scores of 25-14 and 25-12. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.