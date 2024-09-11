Wolfpack stay unbeaten, sweeping CWC, Stuart

CHAMBERS — Playing their first triangular of the season, Elgin Public-Pope John made it look easy with one-sided victories over Chambers/Wheeler Central and Stuart.

The Wolfpack defeated Stuart 25-17 and 25-14. Earlier in the evening they bested CWC 25-17 and 25-9.

Wolfpack Coach Jordynn Luettel said what she liked most about the night was the balanced play as both the front and back row play made her proud.

At one point in the first set against CWC, EPPJ recorded four kills in a six-point stretch as Braelyn Martinsen had two as did Chloe Henn. The team had 23 kills in 50 swings with just seven errors. Henn led hitters with 12 kills.

