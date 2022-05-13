Wolfpack sets new record at NVC meet

ATKINSON — Twice postponed due to weather, the Niobrara Valley Conference Track & Field Meet was held Tuesday, May 3.

“We had some good performances at NVC,” said Coach Sandi Henn. She noted that Gage Thiessen turned in a personal best time of 5:15 in the 1600 meter run and Callie Heithoff had a personal best in the discus (84’10”) to earn EPPJ ‘Tracksters of the Meet’ honors.

Blake Henn won the shot put and Colton Wright placed third in the discus, each with personal best efforts.

The boys 1600 meter relay set a new Wolfpack record with a time of 3:44.

Skyler Meis placed second in the triple jump.

Individual results were (*school record):

Boys

100 meter dash — 1. Caid McCart, West Holt, 11.05 seconds; 8. Camryn Pelster, EPPJ, 11.93

200 meter dash — 1. Caid McCart, West Holt, 22.75 seconds For a complete list of the results turn to this weeks Elgin Review.