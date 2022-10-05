Wolfpack runners compete at Battle Creek Invite

BATTLE CREEK — Evergreen Golf Course proved to be a tough course to conquer for the Wolfpack cross country team last week.

All four members of the team competed Thursday afternoon in unseasonably warm conditions.

Winning the girls 5K run was Julianna Maxvield of Fullerton. She posted a time of 21:21.21.

The top Wolfpack effort was turned in by Jovie Vaisvilas who crossed the finish line in a time of 26:07.18 to finish 31st. Teammate Emma Kinney finished 41st with a time of 28:27.37.

Then came the boys competition. Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker won the 5K race with a time of 15:17.40. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.