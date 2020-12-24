Wolfpack raise record to 5-1 with big win over Lady Spartans Saturday

ELGIN — It seemed like it was over shortly after it began.

Elgin Public-Pope John jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back, topping Boyd County 49 to 24 Saturday afternoon.

“Overall, I thought we played a good defensive game,” Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer said about his team’s fifth win in a row.

Against the winless Spartans, EPPJ jumped out to a big lead early. Back-to-back treys by Keyera Eisenhauer and Skyler Meis helped stake the Wolfpack to a 10-0 lead after five minutes of play. Then, at the end of the quarter, the duo converted steals into layups to make the score 16 to 1.