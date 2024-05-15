Wolfpack qualify two for State Track Meet

BASSETT — Elgin Public-Pope John will be sending two seniors to the NSAA State Track & Field Championships this week in Omaha.

Competing Wednesday at the district track meet here, with state berths on the line, Blake Henn (shot put) and Dylon Lueking (discus) they accomplished what they wanted to do – to end the season competing against the best from across the state.

For Henn, the Wolfpack’s record holder in the shot put, he finished second with a toss of 48’2.75”. It will be his second trip to the state meet, having competed in the shot put in 2022. Henn will compete at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday morning.

Lueking finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 130’5”. It wasn’t until Thursday morning that he learned that he was an additional qualifier in the event as determined by the NSAA. Lueking will compete Saturday, beginning at noon, at the state meet.

For Wolfpack athletes, nine personal records were set at the district meet. They were:

• Kaiden Bode – high jump

• Trey Rittscher – shot put

• Jarek Erickson – discus

• Grady Drueke – 400 meter dash

• Dylan Kolm – 400 meter dash

• Camry Kittelson – 100 meter dash

• Kayton Zwingman – 300 meter hurdles

• Kierstyn Eisenhauer – 1600 meter run

• Girls relay (Kittelson, Zwingman, Kaitey Schumacher & Reese Stuhr – 1600 meter relay

“Over one-third of our track team were freshmen,” said Wolfpack Coach Sandi Henn. “We had a young squad and hopefully the District meet gave them confidence for next season. We are excited for Blake and Dylon at state.”