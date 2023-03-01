Wolfpack punch ticket to State!

KEARNEY — Trailing late in the fourth quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John scored the last seven points of the game to claim a 49 to 45 victory over Maywood-Hayes Center.

The victory punched the Wolfpack’s ticket to the D1 Girls State Basketball Tournament which begins today in Lincoln.

In a game which saw momentum switch back and forth, the Wolfpack outlasted the Wolves and exorcised memories of a heartbreaking loss one year ago in the district finals.

“We knew we were going to have our hands full,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said.

The two teams mirrored each other, befitting a matchup between the #8 and #9 seeds in Class D1. Pressure defense, fast-paced offense. Each team forced turnovers. Each team made plays when they had to and, in the end, the Wolfpack made just a few more when it counted.

